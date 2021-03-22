Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.11) Per Share

Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti cut their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Translate Bio in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 17th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Lee now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.11) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.04). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Translate Bio’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.28) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.14) EPS.

Get Translate Bio alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Securities downgraded Translate Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Translate Bio from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Truist cut Translate Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Translate Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Translate Bio from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.10.

TBIO stock opened at $16.45 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.57. Translate Bio has a 12 month low of $8.12 and a 12 month high of $34.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -15.37 and a beta of 0.96.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Translate Bio by 171.3% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Translate Bio by 221.5% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in Translate Bio in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Translate Bio by 106.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Translate Bio during the third quarter worth about $57,000. 92.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Translate Bio Company Profile

Translate Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company, develops medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. The company is developing MRT5005, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis. It is also developing MRT5500 for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2.

Featured Story: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Translate Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Translate Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.