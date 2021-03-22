Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink raised their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Translate Bio in a research note issued on Thursday, March 18th. SVB Leerink analyst G. Porges now expects that the company will earn $0.02 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.33). SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Translate Bio’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.28) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.73) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.75) EPS.

Get Translate Bio alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Translate Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Truist Securities lowered shares of Translate Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Translate Bio in a research note on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Translate Bio from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Translate Bio from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Translate Bio has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.10.

NASDAQ:TBIO opened at $16.45 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.37 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.57. Translate Bio has a 1 year low of $8.12 and a 1 year high of $34.64.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Translate Bio by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,292,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,036,000 after purchasing an additional 614,248 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Translate Bio by 172.1% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 36,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 23,365 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Translate Bio by 31.7% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 40,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 9,809 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Translate Bio by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 38,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 8,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Translate Bio in the 3rd quarter valued at about $526,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Translate Bio Company Profile

Translate Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company, develops medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. The company is developing MRT5005, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis. It is also developing MRT5500 for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Translate Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Translate Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.