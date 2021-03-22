Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.10.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on RIG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Transocean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Transocean from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Transocean in a research note on Friday, December 25th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $2.00 price objective (up from $1.00) on shares of Transocean in a research note on Thursday, March 11th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RIG. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Transocean during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Transocean by 156.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 7,930 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Transocean by 201.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 50,307 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 33,607 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp purchased a new stake in Transocean during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Transocean by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,531 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 13,501 shares during the period. 46.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RIG stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.68. The stock had a trading volume of 231,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,738,797. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 3.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Transocean has a 12-month low of $0.65 and a 12-month high of $4.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.18.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $690.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.28 million. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 4.55% and a negative net margin of 17.85%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.43) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Transocean will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

About Transocean

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. As of October 27, 2020, the company owned or had partial ownership interests in and operated 38 mobile offshore drilling units, including 27 ultra-deepwater floaters and 11 harsh environment floaters.

