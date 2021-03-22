Travelzoo Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share (NASDAQ:TZOO)

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) – Investment analysts at Barrington Research reduced their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Travelzoo in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 18th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now expects that the information services provider will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.15. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Travelzoo’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on TZOO. Zacks Investment Research cut Travelzoo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Noble Financial downgraded Travelzoo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of TZOO opened at $16.20 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.09, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $183.22 million, a P/E ratio of -12.46 and a beta of 2.08. Travelzoo has a one year low of $3.04 and a one year high of $18.00.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The information services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.16. Travelzoo had a negative net margin of 21.74% and a negative return on equity of 246.95%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Travelzoo by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 165,833 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Travelzoo by 13.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,634 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Travelzoo by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 88,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Travelzoo by 53.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,733 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 6,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Travelzoo by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 42,241 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 9,556 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.58% of the company’s stock.

Travelzoo Company Profile

Travelzoo provides travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. Its publications and products include Travelzoo Website; Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletter; and Newsflash email alert service.

