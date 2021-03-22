Tree Island Steel Ltd. (TSE:TSL) Director Theodore Alfred Leja Acquires 10,000 Shares

Tree Island Steel Ltd. (TSE:TSL) Director Theodore Alfred Leja purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$3.08 per share, with a total value of C$30,819.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at C$30,819.36.

Theodore Alfred Leja also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 22nd, Theodore Alfred Leja sold 34,796 shares of Tree Island Steel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.46, for a total value of C$85,598.16.

Shares of TSL stock traded down C$0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching C$2.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,779. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.18, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Tree Island Steel Ltd. has a one year low of C$1.25 and a one year high of C$3.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$84.30 million and a PE ratio of 16.80.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. This is a positive change from Tree Island Steel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Tree Island Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.94%.

Tree Island Steel Company Profile

Tree Island Steel Ltd. manufactures and sells steel wire and fabricated steel wire products for industrial, construction, agricultural, and specialty applications in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers industrial products, such as pulp and unitizing, waste, chain link, upholstery, low carbon, and shaped wires, as well as straight and cut bars; and wirelines for use in the oil industry.

