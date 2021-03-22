Trevi Therapeutics (TRVI) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ: TRVI):

3/13/2021 – Trevi Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

3/11/2021 – Trevi Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $3.00 price target on the stock.

3/4/2021 – Trevi Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $3.25 price target on the stock.

3/3/2021 – Trevi Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

Shares of Trevi Therapeutics stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,613. Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.33 and a twelve month high of $8.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.96 and a 200-day moving average of $3.20. The stock has a market cap of $51.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 9.05 and a current ratio of 9.05.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WealthTrust Axiom LLC acquired a new position in Trevi Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Trevi Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Trevi Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. 72.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of Haduvio to treat serious neurologically mediated conditions. It develops Haduvio, which is in Phase IIb/III clinical trial is an oral extended release formulation of nalbuphine that is used for the treatment of chronic pruritus, chronic cough in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and levodopa-induced dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease, as well as to treat chronic kidney disease-associated with pruritus.

