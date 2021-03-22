Trias (TRY) Reaches One Day Volume of $1.00

Trias (CURRENCY:TRY) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. During the last week, Trias has traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar. One Trias coin can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Trias has a market cap of $612,522.48 and $1.00 worth of Trias was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.14 or 0.00051326 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.38 or 0.00018283 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $368.39 or 0.00648909 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.33 or 0.00069286 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000927 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001770 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.61 or 0.00023981 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Trias Profile

Trias is a coin. Trias’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,300,000,000 coins. The official message board for Trias is medium.com/@Triaslab . The Reddit community for Trias is /r/Trias_Lab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Trias’ official website is www.trias.one

According to CryptoCompare, “Trias is an all-platform-supported (Server, PC, Mobile, IoT, etc.) native-application-compatible smart contract execution platform, development framework, and collaborating ecosystem. TRIAS aims to define a new-generation all-platform-supported public chain system. Trustworthy and Reliable Intelligent Autonomous Systems make people trust in machines. “

Trias Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trias directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Trias should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Trias using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

