Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TRIL. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 6th. Finally, Bloom Burton lowered shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th.

Shares of TRIL opened at $11.06 on Monday. Trillium Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.01 and a 1-year high of $20.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.16 and a 200 day moving average of $13.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 2.27.

In other news, insider Penka Petrova sold 2,708 shares of Trillium Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.71, for a total value of $39,834.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,834.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Robert Uger sold 3,646 shares of Trillium Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total transaction of $36,861.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,861.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,263 shares of company stock valued at $661,672.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRIL. Orbimed Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 136.3% in the 4th quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 2,960,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,545,000 after buying an additional 1,707,600 shares during the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP grew its position in Trillium Therapeutics by 82.4% during the 4th quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 3,185,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439,200 shares during the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. grew its position in Trillium Therapeutics by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 2,100,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,891,000 after purchasing an additional 600,000 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP grew its position in Trillium Therapeutics by 134.6% during the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 1,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,710,000 after purchasing an additional 573,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors purchased a new stake in Trillium Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,378,000. 67.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trillium Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead program is TTI-621, a SIRPaFc fusion protein that acts a soluble decoy receptor preventing CD47 from delivering its inhibitory signal, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advanced relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies, and solid tumors and mycosis fungoides.

