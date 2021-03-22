TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) CEO Sells $953,578.84 in Stock

TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 11,666 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.74, for a total transaction of $953,578.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 232,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,965,805.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE:TNET traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $79.68. The company had a trading volume of 124,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,487. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.11. TriNet Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.98 and a twelve month high of $87.60.

Get TriNet Group alerts:

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.23. TriNet Group had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 53.04%. As a group, equities analysts predict that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TNET. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of TriNet Group from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.75.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in TriNet Group by 33.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 142,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,419,000 after purchasing an additional 36,034 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in TriNet Group in the fourth quarter worth $221,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TriNet Group during the third quarter valued at about $480,000. AXA S.A. grew its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 367.4% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 44,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after buying an additional 34,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 198.3% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 5,983 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

About TriNet Group

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

Further Reading: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for TriNet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriNet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.