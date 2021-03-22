Trollcoin Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1,656.00 (TROLL)

Trollcoin (CURRENCY:TROLL) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 22nd. Over the last seven days, Trollcoin has traded 85.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Trollcoin has a total market cap of $1.31 million and $1,656.00 worth of Trollcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Trollcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,987.96 or 0.99746195 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.51 or 0.00035386 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00011943 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.41 or 0.00076924 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000666 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000872 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001771 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003473 BTC.

Trollcoin Profile

Trollcoin (CRYPTO:TROLL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Trollcoin’s total supply is 592,810,145 coins. The official website for Trollcoin is trollcoin.com . Trollcoin’s official Twitter account is @trollcoinbase and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Trollcoin is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Trollcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trollcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Trollcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Trollcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

