TRON Trading Up 32% This Week (TRX)

TRON (CURRENCY:TRX) traded 8.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 22nd. During the last week, TRON has traded 32% higher against the US dollar. TRON has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion and $2.51 billion worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TRON coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0654 or 0.00000113 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000425 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 35.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000922 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000529 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001419 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001610 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About TRON

TRON (CRYPTO:TRX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on August 28th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 100,850,743,812 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,657,369 coins. The official message board for TRON is medium.com/@Tronfoundation. TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TRON’s official website is tron.network.

TRON Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TRON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TRON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

