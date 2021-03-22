Troy Income & Growth Trust Plc Announces Dividend of GBX 0.49 (LON:TIGT)

Troy Income & Growth Trust Plc (LON:TIGT) declared a dividend on Monday, March 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 0.49 ($0.01) per share on Friday, April 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of LON:TIGT traded down GBX 1.32 ($0.02) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 71.48 ($0.93). 123,449 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 891,324. Troy Income & Growth Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 58.69 ($0.77) and a 52-week high of GBX 77 ($1.01). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 70.52 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 71.82. The company has a market cap of £242.36 million and a PE ratio of -9.03.
About Troy Income & Growth Trust
Featured Story: What is the yield curve?
Receive News & Ratings for Troy Income & Growth Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Troy Income & Growth Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.