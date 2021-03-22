TrueDeck Market Capitalization Reaches $319,145.43 (TDP)

TrueDeck (CURRENCY:TDP) traded 16.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 22nd. TrueDeck has a total market capitalization of $319,145.43 and approximately $8,087.00 worth of TrueDeck was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, TrueDeck has traded up 9.1% against the US dollar. One TrueDeck token can now be bought for approximately $0.0104 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.72 or 0.00051147 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.55 or 0.00018787 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $361.22 or 0.00643237 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.63 or 0.00068798 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001787 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000935 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00023909 BTC.

About TrueDeck

TrueDeck (CRYPTO:TDP) is a token. TrueDeck’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,717,516 tokens. TrueDeck’s official message board is medium.com/@truedeck . TrueDeck’s official website is truedeck.io . TrueDeck’s official Twitter account is @TrueDeckCasino and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueDeck is a Eos-based decentralized casino platform. With the help of smart-contracts and blockchain TrueDeck´s goal is to provide a truly transparent and cryptographically secured casino experience. TDP is an ERC20 compliant token that powers TrueDeck platform. “

TrueDeck Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueDeck directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueDeck should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrueDeck using one of the exchanges listed above.

