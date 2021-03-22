Truist Boosts Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) Price Target to $48.00

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) had its target price increased by research analysts at Truist from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Truist’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.39% from the stock’s previous close.

SRC has been the subject of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 target price (up from $39.00) on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spirit Realty Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.17.

Shares of SRC traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $42.33. 9,689 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 867,347. Spirit Realty Capital has a 1-year low of $20.75 and a 1-year high of $45.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.61 and a 200-day moving average of $37.75. The stock has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -529.56 and a beta of 1.17.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 0.07%. The firm had revenue of $128.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Spirit Realty Capital will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SRC. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Spirit Realty Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $182,000. 98.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

