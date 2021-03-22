Truist Securiti Comments on Ferguson plc’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FERG)

Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti lowered their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Ferguson in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 17th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Hughes now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.56 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.57. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Ferguson’s FY2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on FERG. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Berenberg Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Ferguson stock opened at $118.74 on Monday. Ferguson has a fifty-two week low of $117.10 and a fifty-two week high of $127.04.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a $0.729 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%.

Ferguson Company Profile

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

