Truist Securities Begins Coverage on Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE)

Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 48.32% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on SPCE. Cowen boosted their price target on Virgin Galactic from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered Virgin Galactic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Virgin Galactic from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Virgin Galactic from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors lowered Virgin Galactic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.64.

Shares of SPCE stock opened at $33.71 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.54. Virgin Galactic has a one year low of $11.01 and a one year high of $62.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of -25.30 and a beta of 0.80.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31). Sell-side analysts predict that Virgin Galactic will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jonathan Joseph Campagna sold 7,827 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total value of $280,911.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 233,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,377,766.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Chamath Palihapitiya sold 3,100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total value of $109,368,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,910,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,235,101.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,164,132 shares of company stock valued at $111,419,140 over the last three months. 14.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPCE. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Virgin Galactic by 55.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 45,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 16,304 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Virgin Galactic by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 377,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,262,000 after purchasing an additional 97,452 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Virgin Galactic by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 53,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 15,818 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Virgin Galactic by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 154,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,975,000 after purchasing an additional 18,465 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Virgin Galactic by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 89,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. 23.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Virgin Galactic Company Profile

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

