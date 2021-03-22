TrustSwap (SWAP) Trading 5.4% Higher Over Last Week

TrustSwap (CURRENCY:SWAP) traded up 13.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. In the last week, TrustSwap has traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar. One TrustSwap token can now be purchased for about $3.03 or 0.00005534 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TrustSwap has a market capitalization of $245.65 million and approximately $8.13 million worth of TrustSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $258.06 or 0.00471994 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001832 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.66 or 0.00065218 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001023 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $75.81 or 0.00138652 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $457.85 or 0.00837390 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.40 or 0.00053766 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.47 or 0.00075852 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000507 BTC.

TrustSwap Profile

TrustSwap’s total supply is 99,996,811 tokens and its circulating supply is 81,191,902 tokens. The official website for TrustSwap is trustswap.org

TrustSwap Token Trading

