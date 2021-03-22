TrustVerse (TRV) Achieves Market Capitalization of $20.37 Million

TrustVerse (CURRENCY:TRV) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 22nd. During the last week, TrustVerse has traded 75.4% higher against the dollar. TrustVerse has a market cap of $20.37 million and $2.38 million worth of TrustVerse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrustVerse coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0400 or 0.00000071 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.75 or 0.00051281 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.20 or 0.00018192 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $362.83 or 0.00647207 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.63 or 0.00068910 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000927 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.48 or 0.00024054 BTC.

TrustVerse Coin Profile

TRV is a coin. Its genesis date was April 17th, 2019. TrustVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 508,542,134 coins. TrustVerse’s official Twitter account is @TravelCoins_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . TrustVerse’s official message board is medium.com/@trustverse_official . The official website for TrustVerse is trustverse.io

According to CryptoCompare, “TrustVerse is a digital wealth management company that provides an all-in-one solution for digital asset management. It offers solutions for the entire financial life cycle of its users: from accumulation to legacy planning. The aim is to provide stable, safe and efficient financial planning. Its services, represented by planets in the universe, are forms of our unique digital wealth management solutions, aimed at providing a better financial ecosystem for all. “

Buying and Selling TrustVerse

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustVerse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrustVerse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrustVerse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

