TurtleCoin (TRTL) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $5.12 Million

TurtleCoin (CURRENCY:TRTL) traded up 37.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. TurtleCoin has a total market cap of $20.06 million and approximately $5.12 million worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TurtleCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, TurtleCoin has traded up 165.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get TurtleCoin alerts:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000135 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 30% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000007 BTC.

TurtleCoin Profile

TurtleCoin (TRTL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 97,170,323,179 coins. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for TurtleCoin is turtlecoin.lol. TurtleCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@turtlecoin. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TurtleCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TurtleCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TurtleCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TurtleCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TurtleCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.