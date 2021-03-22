Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Stake Lifted by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,769 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,703 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $11,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Twilio by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Twilio by 65.7% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Twilio during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,235,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 2,056 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TWLO stock opened at $355.80 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.28 and a beta of 1.51. Twilio Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.25 and a 1-year high of $457.30. The company has a current ratio of 10.94, a quick ratio of 10.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $389.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $327.86.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.55. The company had revenue of $548.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.64 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 26.01%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

TWLO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Twilio from $360.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Twilio from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Twilio from $370.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Twilio in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Twilio from $390.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Twilio has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $442.36.

In related news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.42, for a total value of $19,028,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Chee Chew sold 1,672 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.88, for a total value of $723,775.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 168,542 shares of company stock worth $67,822,093. Company insiders own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

