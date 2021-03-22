Typerium (TYPE) Hits 1-Day Volume of $175.00

Typerium (CURRENCY:TYPE) traded down 15.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. In the last seven days, Typerium has traded up 32.9% against the dollar. One Typerium token can now be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Typerium has a total market cap of $1.91 million and approximately $175.00 worth of Typerium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.89 or 0.00051011 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.35 or 0.00018269 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $366.23 or 0.00646699 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.99 or 0.00068850 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000958 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.50 or 0.00023832 BTC.

About Typerium

Typerium (TYPE) is a token. Typerium’s total supply is 1,865,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,624,839,391 tokens. Typerium’s official Twitter account is @Typerium_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Typerium is typerium.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Typerium aims to change this by bringing about smoother transactions and a better online experience for both buyers and sellers. Its platform will leverage the Ethereum blockchain and smart-contract functionality to create a universal and decentralized trust and reputation system. This will give each party more information when they conduct transactions, help to reduce fraud and make it easier to resolve any conflict. On top of this, Typerium will have a seamlessly integrated mobile payments solution that takes advantage of the latest technology developments. The Typerium Creative Marketplace will use its own wallet and currency, the TYPE Token, and feature the trust and reputation system, as well as the integrated mobile payment solution mentioned above. Over time, these systems will be expanded to third-party retailers so that they can also take advantage of the increased functionality and lower costs that come from using the Typerium system. “

Typerium Token Trading

