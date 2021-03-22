U Network Trading 3.9% Higher Over Last Week (UUU)

U Network (CURRENCY:UUU) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 22nd. U Network has a market capitalization of $10.04 million and $1.57 million worth of U Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One U Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, U Network has traded 3.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CyberVein (CVT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Sentinel (SENT) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000059 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000006 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About U Network

U Network is a token. It was first traded on February 9th, 2018. U Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,994,600,000 tokens. U Network’s official Twitter account is @UNetworkHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for U Network is u.network . The Reddit community for U Network is /r/UNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for U Network is medium.com/unetwork

Buying and Selling U Network

