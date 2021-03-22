U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) Director Sells $12,142.00 in Stock

U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) Director Colin Mcgill Sutherland sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.71, for a total value of $12,142.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $828,630.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Colin Mcgill Sutherland also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, February 22nd, Colin Mcgill Sutherland sold 200 shares of U.S. Concrete stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total value of $9,940.00.
- On Thursday, January 21st, Colin Mcgill Sutherland sold 200 shares of U.S. Concrete stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.17, for a total value of $10,234.00.
USCR traded down $2.96 on Monday, hitting $58.24. 300,467 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 311,199. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.79 and a 200-day moving average of $40.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $976.63 million, a PE ratio of 33.08 and a beta of 1.34. U.S. Concrete, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.41 and a 12-month high of $71.19.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on USCR. Zacks Investment Research raised U.S. Concrete from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. DA Davidson upped their target price on U.S. Concrete from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. U.S. Concrete presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.57.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. RBF Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Concrete during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Concrete during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,067,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of U.S. Concrete by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 34,107 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of U.S. Concrete by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 154,358 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,169,000 after buying an additional 25,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of U.S. Concrete by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 37,273 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after buying an additional 3,467 shares in the last quarter. 68.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
U.S. Concrete Company Profile
U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products.
