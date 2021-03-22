U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) Director Sells $12,142.00 in Stock

U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) Director Colin Mcgill Sutherland sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.71, for a total value of $12,142.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $828,630.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Colin Mcgill Sutherland also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 22nd, Colin Mcgill Sutherland sold 200 shares of U.S. Concrete stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total value of $9,940.00.

On Thursday, January 21st, Colin Mcgill Sutherland sold 200 shares of U.S. Concrete stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.17, for a total value of $10,234.00.

USCR traded down $2.96 on Monday, hitting $58.24. 300,467 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 311,199. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.79 and a 200-day moving average of $40.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $976.63 million, a PE ratio of 33.08 and a beta of 1.34. U.S. Concrete, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.41 and a 12-month high of $71.19.

U.S. Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.93. The business had revenue of $334.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.52 million. U.S. Concrete had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 2.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that U.S. Concrete, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on USCR. Zacks Investment Research raised U.S. Concrete from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. DA Davidson upped their target price on U.S. Concrete from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. U.S. Concrete presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.57.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. RBF Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Concrete during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Concrete during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,067,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of U.S. Concrete by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 34,107 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of U.S. Concrete by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 154,358 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,169,000 after buying an additional 25,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of U.S. Concrete by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 37,273 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after buying an additional 3,467 shares in the last quarter. 68.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U.S. Concrete Company Profile

U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products.

