U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.57

U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.57 and traded as high as $4.64. U.S. Energy shares last traded at $4.54, with a volume of 198,202 shares changing hands.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.14 and a 200 day moving average of $4.57.

Get U.S. Energy alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in U.S. Energy stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 15,958 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.55% of U.S. Energy at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Energy Corp., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and gas properties primarily in North Dakota and South Texas. The company was founded in 1966 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Recommended Story: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.