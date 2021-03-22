U.S. Global Investors, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.01 (NASDAQ:GROW)

U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.005 per share by the asset manager on Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ GROW traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $7.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 177,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,466. U.S. Global Investors has a one year low of $0.80 and a one year high of $8.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.53.

U.S. Global Investors Company Profile

U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to investment companies. It also provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. The firm manages equity and fixed income mutual funds for its clients. It also manages hedge funds. The firm also manages exchange traded funds.

