U.S. Global Investors, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.01 (NASDAQ:GROW)

U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.005 per share by the asset manager on Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th.
Shares of NASDAQ GROW traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $7.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 177,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,466. U.S. Global Investors has a one year low of $0.80 and a one year high of $8.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.53.
