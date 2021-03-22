Ube Industries (OTCMKTS:UBEOY) Sets New 1-Year High at $11.59

Ube Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:UBEOY) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.59 and last traded at $11.59, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.47.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.11.

Ube Industries (OTCMKTS:UBEOY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ube Industries, Ltd. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ube Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the chemicals, construction materials, and machinery businesses in Japan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Chemicals, Construction Materials, Machinery, and Others. It offers synthetic rubber, engineering plastics, caprolactam, industrial chemicals, liquefied gas, polyethylene, ammonium sulfate, polyimide, battery materials, telecommunication parts, separation membranes, fine chemicals, ceramics, phosphor products, high purity chemicals, polyurethane and related materials, aerospace materials, inorganic fiber, and high temperature paints.

