Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Stock Position Increased by Juniper Hill Capital Management LP

Juniper Hill Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 17.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 613,388 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,157 shares during the quarter. Uber Technologies accounts for 28.4% of Juniper Hill Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Juniper Hill Capital Management LP’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $31,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UBER. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 245.6% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 553 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 221.6% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 804 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

UBER has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Uber Technologies from $40.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 13th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Uber Technologies from $53.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.89.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 40,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.79, for a total transaction of $2,271,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 217,501 shares in the company, valued at $12,351,881.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Cayman 2 Ltd. Sb sold 38,000,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.46, for a total value of $2,031,480,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,360,756 shares of company stock worth $2,051,239,451. 8.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:UBER traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $56.51. The company had a trading volume of 295,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,207,273. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.34 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.77. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.73 and a 12-month high of $64.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.01). Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 53.12% and a negative return on equity of 43.27%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.64) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.86 EPS for the current year.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

