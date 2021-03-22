Ubex (UBEX) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $8.36 Million

Ubex (CURRENCY:UBEX) traded down 30.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 22nd. In the last week, Ubex has traded 762.1% higher against the dollar. Ubex has a market cap of $9.07 million and $8.36 million worth of Ubex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ubex token can now be bought for about $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ubex Profile

Ubex (UBEX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on May 20th, 2018. Ubex’s total supply is 3,961,564,380 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,343,945,628 tokens. Ubex’s official Twitter account is @ubex_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ubex’s official message board is medium.com/ubex . Ubex’s official website is www.ubex.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Ubex aims to solve the problem of low confidence in the purchase of digital advertising. Smart contracts allow for making the relationship of advertisers and publishers as transparent and fair as possible, as well as minimizing the risks for all parties. By applying such an approach, Ubex allows passage from the traditional pay per click scheme to the model of payment for targeted actions, the fairest and interesting model for advertisers. “

Ubex Token Trading

