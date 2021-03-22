Ubiq (UBQ) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $83,832.00

Ubiq (CURRENCY:UBQ) traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. One Ubiq coin can now be bought for approximately $0.37 or 0.00000651 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ubiq has traded 15% lower against the US dollar. Ubiq has a market cap of $15.72 million and approximately $83,832.00 worth of Ubiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56,631.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,769.08 or 0.03123864 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $195.20 or 0.00344694 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $530.79 or 0.00937276 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $227.82 or 0.00402294 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $216.94 or 0.00383073 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00003727 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $147.45 or 0.00260377 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.18 or 0.00021505 BTC.

About Ubiq

Ubiq is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 28th, 2017. Ubiq’s total supply is 42,609,099 coins. Ubiq’s official website is ubiqsmart.com . Ubiq’s official Twitter account is @ubiqsmart and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ubiq is /r/Ubiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Ubiq Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ubiq should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ubiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

