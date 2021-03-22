UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its holdings in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,772,041 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 278,272 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $25,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of UBS Group by 1.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 139,538,568 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,555,854,000 after buying an additional 2,506,395 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of UBS Group by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 41,787,045 shares of the bank’s stock worth $589,492,000 after buying an additional 2,623,336 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its position in shares of UBS Group by 626.3% during the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 17,555,859 shares of the bank’s stock worth $246,985,000 after buying an additional 15,138,647 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of UBS Group by 4.9% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 13,809,107 shares of the bank’s stock worth $154,812,000 after buying an additional 645,362 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in UBS Group by 70.7% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,474,994 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,492,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682,043 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UBS opened at $16.03 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.26. UBS Group AG has a 1 year low of $7.88 and a 1 year high of $16.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.18. UBS Group had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 17.34%. The company had revenue of $8.18 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that UBS Group AG will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 13th. UBS Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.53%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on UBS shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, as well as lending solutions, to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

