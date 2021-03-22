UDG Healthcare (OTCMKTS:UDHCF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $11.28

UDG Healthcare plc (OTCMKTS:UDHCF) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.28 and last traded at $11.28, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.28.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.88.

UDG Healthcare Company Profile (OTCMKTS:UDHCF)

UDG Healthcare plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advisory, communication, commercial, clinical, and packaging services in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Ashfield and Sharp. The Ashfield segment offers commercialization services for the pharmaceutical and healthcare industry in the areas of advisory, communications, and commercial and clinical services.

