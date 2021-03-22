UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) PT Raised to $80.00

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at DA Davidson from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. DA Davidson’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.65% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of UFP Industries from $57.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of UFP Industries in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of UFP Industries in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UFP Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. UFP Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.67.
Shares of UFPI opened at $70.39 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.45 and its 200-day moving average is $57.30. UFP Industries has a 12 month low of $29.17 and a 12 month high of $72.78. The firm has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.
In related news, COO Patrick M. Webster sold 30,000 shares of UFP Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.78, for a total transaction of $1,853,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 217,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,464,827.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Scott T. Bravata sold 5,761 shares of UFP Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.02, for a total transaction of $368,819.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,772 shares of company stock valued at $4,457,698 over the last three months. 3.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in UFP Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,065,000. SG Capital Management LLC increased its position in UFP Industries by 82.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 585,193 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,507,000 after acquiring an additional 264,762 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in UFP Industries by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,371,638 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $520,594,000 after acquiring an additional 246,587 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in UFP Industries by 68.3% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 364,543 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,250,000 after acquiring an additional 147,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in UFP Industries by 2,602.0% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 135,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,505,000 after acquiring an additional 130,100 shares in the last quarter. 79.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
UFP Industries Company Profile
UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.
