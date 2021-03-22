UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) PT Raised to $80.00

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at DA Davidson from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. DA Davidson’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.65% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of UFP Industries from $57.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of UFP Industries in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of UFP Industries in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UFP Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. UFP Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.67.

Shares of UFPI opened at $70.39 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.45 and its 200-day moving average is $57.30. UFP Industries has a 12 month low of $29.17 and a 12 month high of $72.78. The firm has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The construction company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.21. UFP Industries had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 16.77%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that UFP Industries will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Patrick M. Webster sold 30,000 shares of UFP Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.78, for a total transaction of $1,853,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 217,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,464,827.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Scott T. Bravata sold 5,761 shares of UFP Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.02, for a total transaction of $368,819.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,772 shares of company stock valued at $4,457,698 over the last three months. 3.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in UFP Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,065,000. SG Capital Management LLC increased its position in UFP Industries by 82.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 585,193 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,507,000 after acquiring an additional 264,762 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in UFP Industries by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,371,638 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $520,594,000 after acquiring an additional 246,587 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in UFP Industries by 68.3% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 364,543 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,250,000 after acquiring an additional 147,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in UFP Industries by 2,602.0% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 135,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,505,000 after acquiring an additional 130,100 shares in the last quarter. 79.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UFP Industries Company Profile

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

