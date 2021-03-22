Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Bought by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,381 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $2,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULTA. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 86.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 218 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.90, for a total value of $1,263,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,463,211.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA opened at $321.84 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $18.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.27, a PEG ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.73. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $140.34 and a 52-week high of $351.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $317.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $271.44.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $1.14. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 3.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ULTA. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $308.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. OTR Global upgraded Ulta Beauty to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Citigroup lowered Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $290.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $295.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $306.62.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

Featured Story: Blockchain

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.