Ultra (UOS) Trading 14.7% Lower Over Last Week

Ultra (CURRENCY:UOS) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. One Ultra coin can currently be bought for $0.57 or 0.00001040 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ultra has traded 14.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ultra has a market cap of $162.15 million and $3.59 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,142.61 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $525.13 or 0.00952309 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $212.31 or 0.00385018 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 36.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.63 or 0.00046489 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 49.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001546 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00013590 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001349 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 53.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Gleec (GLEEC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001863 BTC.

Ultra Profile

Ultra is a DPoI coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 282,792,126 coins. Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io . The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io . The official website for Ultra is ultra.io

According to CryptoCompare, “U°OS is a universal reputation system constituting an open-source blockchain protocol. it is built to be the standard for evaluation of trustworthiness on the emerging decentralized web. U°OS introduces DPoI, a unique consensus algorithm, that takes into account not only the monetary stake of an account but also the value it creates for the network, calculating it via account's incoming transfer and social activity. The U°OS reputation system already has use-cases/dApps, such as u.community, a social platform, which serves as an explorer and interface to the blockchain. Unlike other chains, U°OS records both economic transfers and social interactions on the blockchain.Social transactions allow the exchange of non-monetary value in a blockchain. For example, U°Community dApp uses the social transactions to upvote, downvote, publish content and follow or trust users. Social transactions along with economic ones are used to calculate reputation or Importance of digital entities Click here to access the UºOS community blog. “

Ultra Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ultra using one of the exchanges listed above.

