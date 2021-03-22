Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$1.22 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.22) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.80) to ($0.93). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical reported earnings of ($2.04) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will report full year earnings of ($4.81) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.69) to ($3.88). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($4.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.04) to ($1.22). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RARE shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $179.00 target price for the company. Wedbush increased their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $113.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.50.

In other news, Director William Aliski sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.01, for a total value of $1,117,575.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 73,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,908,128.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total value of $362,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 88,245 shares of company stock worth $12,307,304 over the last three months. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RARE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,470,492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,311,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,763 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,444,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,287,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $731,947,000 after buying an additional 478,279 shares during the period. Baker BROS. Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,524,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,406,000.

RARE opened at $124.73 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $140.62 and a 200-day moving average of $121.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.41 and a beta of 2.19. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $36.24 and a 12-month high of $179.65.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; and Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders.

