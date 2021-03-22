Unido EP 1-Day Volume Tops $1.70 Million (UDO)

Unido EP (CURRENCY:UDO) traded 31.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 22nd. Unido EP has a total market capitalization of $19.20 million and $1.70 million worth of Unido EP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Unido EP coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.81 or 0.00001477 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Unido EP has traded up 32.9% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Unido EP alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $261.24 or 0.00475411 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001824 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.12 or 0.00065739 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001016 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.26 or 0.00140596 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.47 or 0.00053633 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $437.89 or 0.00796866 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.19 or 0.00074966 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000496 BTC.

Unido EP Coin Profile

Unido EP’s total supply is 115,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 23,655,587 coins. Unido EP’s official Twitter account is @UnidoEP

Buying and Selling Unido EP

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unido EP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unido EP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unido EP using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Unido EP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unido EP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.