Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.19 Per Share

Brokerages expect Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) to announce earnings of $2.19 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Union Pacific’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.12 to $2.28. Union Pacific reported earnings per share of $2.15 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Union Pacific will report full year earnings of $9.46 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.22 to $9.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $10.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.86 to $11.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Union Pacific.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 27.40%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.02 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UNP. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Union Pacific from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Union Pacific from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Union Pacific from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.38.

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $210.80 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $141.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Union Pacific has a 12-month low of $109.61 and a 12-month high of $221.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $202.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.30%.

In other Union Pacific news, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $1,631,976.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,645,764. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $320,565.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,336,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 459.4% during the 4th quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,700 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,020,000 after buying an additional 7,966 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 79,911 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $16,639,000 after purchasing an additional 8,389 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,792 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,107,338 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $230,570,000 after purchasing an additional 8,384 shares during the period. Finally, Journey Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,092,000. 77.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

