Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Acquired by Baldwin Investment Management LLC

Baldwin Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,813 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific comprises approximately 0.7% of Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UNP. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 16,764 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,300,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth about $351,000. AJO LP acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth about $154,000. Westport Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Westport Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,800 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,557,235 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $306,573,000 after purchasing an additional 261,622 shares during the last quarter. 77.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UNP traded down $4.36 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $206.44. The company had a trading volume of 66,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,967,167. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $202.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $109.61 and a 1 year high of $221.28.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 27.40%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.30%.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $320,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,124 shares in the company, valued at $7,336,660. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $1,631,976.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,645,764. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UNP. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Union Pacific from $249.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.38.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

