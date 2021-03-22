Unisocks (SOCKS) Trading 9% Higher This Week

Unisocks (CURRENCY:SOCKS) traded down 11.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 22nd. Unisocks has a total market capitalization of $29.64 million and approximately $182,269.00 worth of Unisocks was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unisocks token can now be bought for about $94,396.60 or 1.67593797 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Unisocks has traded 9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $267.84 or 0.00475526 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.76 or 0.00065257 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001030 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $77.34 or 0.00137306 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.65 or 0.00056196 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $439.29 or 0.00779923 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.88 or 0.00076127 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000493 BTC.

Unisocks Token Profile

Unisocks’ total supply is 314 tokens. The official website for Unisocks is unisocks.exchange

Unisocks Token Trading

