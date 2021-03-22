United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Societe Generale assumed coverage on United Utilities Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut United Utilities Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a report on Tuesday, December 1st.

Shares of UUGRY opened at $25.18 on Monday. United Utilities Group has a 52 week low of $17.28 and a 52 week high of $27.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.72 and a 200-day moving average of $24.40.

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and the provision of waste treatment, consulting, and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers (km) of water pipes; 78,000 km of wastewater pipes; 566 wastewater treatment works; and 86 water treatment works.

