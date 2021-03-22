Unitrade (TRADE) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $7.56 Million

Unitrade (CURRENCY:TRADE) traded down 10.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. Over the last week, Unitrade has traded up 132.7% against the US dollar. Unitrade has a total market capitalization of $22.52 million and approximately $7.56 million worth of Unitrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Unitrade token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.79 or 0.00001444 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.65 or 0.00050395 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.45 or 0.00019039 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $347.89 or 0.00634104 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.19 or 0.00067786 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001825 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000953 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001823 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.76 or 0.00023258 BTC.

About Unitrade

Unitrade (CRYPTO:TRADE) is a token. It launched on July 27th, 2020. Unitrade’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,420,622 tokens.

Unitrade Token Trading

