Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Shares Purchased by Ashford Capital Management Inc.

Ashford Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Ashford Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $9,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Unity Software by 291.1% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in Unity Software by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in Unity Software during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Unity Software by 784.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Unity Software by 207.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on U. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Unity Software from $115.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Unity Software from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Bank of America lowered shares of Unity Software from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Unity Software from $120.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $126.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.30.

U traded up $0.17 on Monday, reaching $100.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,725,583. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.65. Unity Software Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.11 and a fifty-two week high of $174.94.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $220.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.87 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Unity Software Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Ruth Ann Keene sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.52, for a total value of $689,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,597,960.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robynne Sisco sold 139,479 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.22, for a total value of $17,326,081.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 127,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,871,092.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 396,936 shares of company stock valued at $44,777,595 over the last ninety days.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

