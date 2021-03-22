Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Shares Bought by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,592 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $2,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UHS. Boston Partners increased its position in Universal Health Services by 17.6% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,351,368 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $144,624,000 after buying an additional 202,325 shares during the period. Camber Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 15.0% in the third quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 1,150,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $123,073,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 36.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 532,570 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $56,996,000 after purchasing an additional 141,785 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,121,738 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $154,237,000 after purchasing an additional 122,013 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 113.4% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 227,011 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $31,214,000 after purchasing an additional 120,632 shares during the period. 82.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on UHS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Universal Health Services in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $149.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Universal Health Services from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “sell” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Sunday, March 14th. Bank of America downgraded Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Universal Health Services from $162.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.45.

Shares of NYSE:UHS opened at $138.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.03 and a 52-week high of $143.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.53. The company has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.19.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The health services provider reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.71. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.01%.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

