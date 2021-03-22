Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH) Stock Holdings Lifted by Channing Capital Management LLC

Channing Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH) by 18.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 196,309 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 30,203 shares during the quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.73% of Universal Logistics worth $4,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Universal Logistics by 640.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,755 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Universal Logistics by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 956,698 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,956,000 after purchasing an additional 5,309 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP bought a new stake in Universal Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $653,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Universal Logistics by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 19,037 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Universal Logistics by 606.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,433 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 15,825 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.35% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Universal Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 12th.

Universal Logistics stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $26.58. 2,169 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,113. The firm has a market cap of $715.51 million, a P/E ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.32. Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.02 and a 1-year high of $27.95.

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $385.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.70 million. Universal Logistics had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 19.77%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Universal Logistics’s payout ratio is 19.72%.

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. It offers truckload services, which include dry van, flatbed, heavy-haul, and refrigerated operations; domestic and international freight forwarding, and customs brokerage services; and final mile and ground expedite services.

