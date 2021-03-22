UNUS SED LEO Price Reaches $2.13 on Exchanges (LEO)

UNUS SED LEO (CURRENCY:LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 22nd. Over the last week, UNUS SED LEO has traded up 6.1% against the US dollar. One UNUS SED LEO coin can now be purchased for $2.13 or 0.00003720 BTC on popular exchanges. UNUS SED LEO has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion and $2.64 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $198.11 or 0.00345712 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000996 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000586 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004198 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000194 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002354 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000537 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 39.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000693 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO Profile

LEO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 999,498,893 coins. UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @LEOcoinORG and its Facebook page is accessible here . UNUS SED LEO’s official website is www.bitfinex.com

According to CryptoCompare, “LEO Token it's a utility token designed to empower the Bitfinex community and provide utility for those seeking to maximize the output and capabilities of the Bitfinex trading platform, will commence trading on Monday, May 20th, at 08:00 UTC on Bitfinex. The tokens will be tradable against BTC, USD, USDT, EOS, and ETH. The company motto, Unus Sed Leo, is a Latin citation from Aesop’s fable, “The Sow and the Lioness.” The fable (in short) details how a sow brags about how many children she has and then asks the lioness if she only had one child. The lioness replies “One, but a lion.” “

