Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $73.17 Million

Brokerages expect Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) to post $73.17 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Upland Software’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $73.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $72.30 million. Upland Software posted sales of $68.03 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Upland Software will report full year sales of $301.78 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $292.24 million to $305.08 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $312.37 million, with estimates ranging from $294.90 million to $321.55 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Upland Software.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.45. Upland Software had a negative net margin of 23.40% and a positive return on equity of 15.94%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on UPLD shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Upland Software from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Upland Software from $29.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Upland Software from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Upland Software from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Upland Software presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.89.

UPLD stock opened at $48.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.64. Upland Software has a 52 week low of $20.75 and a 52 week high of $52.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -18.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 0.99.

In other news, CEO John T. Mcdonald sold 124,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.54, for a total value of $6,282,576.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Timothy Mattox sold 12,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.93, for a total transaction of $609,245.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 476,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,383,028.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 324,595 shares of company stock worth $16,086,940. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Upland Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Upland Software by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Upland Software by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Upland Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Upland Software by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,213 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Upland Software Company Profile

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology, digital marketing, ecommerce, customer service and support, project management, business operations, human resources and legal departments, and sales and marketing.

