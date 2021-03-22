Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.89.

Several brokerages recently commented on UPLD. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Upland Software from $29.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Upland Software from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Truist upped their price target on shares of Upland Software from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Upland Software from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Get Upland Software alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ UPLD traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $48.96. 9,234 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 255,662. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.72, a PEG ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 0.99. Upland Software has a 1 year low of $20.75 and a 1 year high of $52.00.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.45. Upland Software had a negative net margin of 23.40% and a positive return on equity of 15.94%. Equities analysts anticipate that Upland Software will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Timothy Mattox sold 12,982 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.93, for a total transaction of $609,245.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 476,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,383,028.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Rodney C. Favaron sold 9,936 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total transaction of $480,306.24. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 274,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,255,311.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 324,595 shares of company stock worth $16,086,940. Insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 11.5% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,570 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 20.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,193 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,478,000 after buying an additional 6,584 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 17.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 54,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,040,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 8.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,688,652 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $63,664,000 after buying an additional 137,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 15.9% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 55,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,092,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Upland Software Company Profile

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology, digital marketing, ecommerce, customer service and support, project management, business operations, human resources and legal departments, and sales and marketing.

Further Reading: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Upland Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upland Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.