UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of ($1.45) Per Share

UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for UroGen Pharma in a report released on Thursday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.45) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for UroGen Pharma’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($1.37) EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at ($1.40) EPS.

Get UroGen Pharma alerts:

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.37) by ($0.01).

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UroGen Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UroGen Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

NASDAQ:URGN opened at $19.97 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $417.31 million, a P/E ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.13. UroGen Pharma has a 1 year low of $13.12 and a 1 year high of $30.89.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of UroGen Pharma by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 588,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,728,000 after acquiring an additional 32,200 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in UroGen Pharma by 330.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 3,521 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in UroGen Pharma by 2.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 40,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in UroGen Pharma by 36.6% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 22,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 6,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in UroGen Pharma by 1.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,485,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,657,000 after purchasing an additional 19,796 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.60% of the company’s stock.

About UroGen Pharma

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing solutions for specialty cancers and urologic diseases. The company's lead product candidates are UGN-101 and UGN-102, which are designed to ablate tumors by non-surgical means and to treat several forms of non-muscle invasive urothelial cancer that include low-grade upper tract urothelial carcinoma and low-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer.

Featured Article: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for UroGen Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UroGen Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.