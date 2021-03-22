UroGen Pharma Ltd. to Post FY2025 Earnings of $2.62 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NASDAQ:URGN)

UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer issued their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of UroGen Pharma in a note issued to investors on Friday, March 19th. Oppenheimer analyst L. Gershell expects that the company will earn $2.62 per share for the year.

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by ($0.01).

Several other research firms have also recently commented on URGN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UroGen Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UroGen Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th.

NASDAQ:URGN opened at $19.97 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.13. UroGen Pharma has a 12 month low of $13.12 and a 12 month high of $30.89. The stock has a market cap of $417.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 1.32.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of URGN. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in UroGen Pharma by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in UroGen Pharma by 96.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,173 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in UroGen Pharma by 330.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 3,521 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in UroGen Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in UroGen Pharma by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. 71.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UroGen Pharma Company Profile

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing solutions for specialty cancers and urologic diseases. The company's lead product candidates are UGN-101 and UGN-102, which are designed to ablate tumors by non-surgical means and to treat several forms of non-muscle invasive urothelial cancer that include low-grade upper tract urothelial carcinoma and low-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer.

