US Capital Advisors Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC)

HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) – Investment analysts at US Capital Advisors decreased their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for HollyFrontier in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 17th. US Capital Advisors analyst C. Weiland now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings of ($0.44) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.19). US Capital Advisors currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for HollyFrontier’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $4.31 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.20 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.30 EPS.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.03). HollyFrontier had a positive return on equity of 0.93% and a negative net margin of 3.34%.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on HFC. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of HollyFrontier from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised HollyFrontier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on HollyFrontier from $34.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays upped their price target on HollyFrontier from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of HollyFrontier from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. HollyFrontier presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.64.

Shares of HFC stock opened at $36.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.76. HollyFrontier has a one year low of $16.81 and a one year high of $42.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.33. The company has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.90 and a beta of 1.83.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. HollyFrontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

In related news, Director Franklin Myers bought 3,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.57 per share, with a total value of $124,356.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,410,189.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HFC. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in HollyFrontier by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 94,376 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,440,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in HollyFrontier by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 43,196 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in HollyFrontier by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,419 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,631 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 2.6% during the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 24,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.41% of the company’s stock.

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

